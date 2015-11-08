JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesia has warned Freeport-McMoRan the company must soon propose a price for divesting part of its Indonesian operations or be considered in default of its obligations, a senior mines official said on Sunday.

Freeport Indonesia must sell the government a greater share of its huge copper and gold mine in Papua as part of an extension the company's contract beyond 2021.

Freeport had until Oct. 14 to submit a proposal on how much the 10.6 percent stake in the company was worth. The government would then have 90 days to respond.

"Because it has not offered this yet, we have a sent a warning letter," Bambang Gatot, director general of coal and minerals at the mining ministry, told reporters. Further delays may lead the government to declare Freeport in default of its obligations, he said.

Gatot declined to specify how long the U.S. company had to respond to the letter, which was sent last week. Freeport officials were not immediately available to comment.

A Freeport spokesman last month said the company had no issues relating to the divestment as long as it had a "legal basis and a clear mechanism". He said the company would prefer to make the divestment through an initial public offering.

An IPO has previously been backed by Indonesian mines ministry officials.

Cabinet minister Rini Soemarno has said either state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang or aluminium producer PT Inalum should buy the stake.

The Indonesian government is looking to increase its ownership of Freeport Indonesia to 20 percent from a current 9.36 percent. A further 10 percent must be divested to the government by the end of 2019. (Writing by Randy Fabi)