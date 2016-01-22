JAKARTA Jan 22 The Indonesian unit of Freeport
McMoRan Inc must put a further $530 million into an
escrow account, a government official said, among other
requirements for the miner to extend its permit to export copper
concentrate from Indonesia.
The funds are intended to be a guarantee that the Phoenix,
Arizona-based company will complete a smelter in Indonesia,
which is pushing to boost returns from its natural resources.
The amount would add to an estimated $80 million the U.S.
mining giant set aside in July to obtain its current export
permit, which is set to expire on Jan. 29.
The requirement adds to pressure on Freeport, whose stocks
have tumbled 36 percent this month and hit their lowest in more
than 15 years on Wednesday, hammered by falling prices for
copper and oil, which the company also produces.
"This money is the remaining amount they should have spent
on their smelter so far," Coal and Minerals Director General
Bambang Gatot told reporters on Friday, adding that his team had
not heard back from Freeport on the requirement.
A Freeport Indonesia spokesman told Reuters the company was
still in discussions with the government on the matter.
According to Gatot, the smelter project, estimated to be
worth up to $2.5 billion, is now 14 percent complete.
Energy Minister Sudirman Said said on Wednesday the new
smelter should be 60 percent complete by now.
"We have warned them from a long time ago," Said said,
referring to the export permit deadline.
Previously Freeport has said it had identified a site for
the new smelter project.
The smelter and associated infrastructure were at the centre
of scandal late last year that resulted in the resignation of
parliament speaker Setya Novanto after he was accused of trying
to extort shares from Freeport's local unit.
Freeport Indonesia's chief executive resigned on Monday,
citing personal reasons.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor and Bernadette
Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom
Hogue)