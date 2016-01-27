* Energy & mines minister indicates room to negotiate on deposit

* Freeport must still show commitment to new smelter -minister (Adds quotes, details)

By Wilda Asmarini

JAKARTA, Jan 27 Indonesia's mines minister and Freeport McMoRan Inc expressed confidence on Wednesday that the two sides will find common ground to enable the U.S. mining giant to continue shipping copper concentrate for at least another six months.

Freeport's current six-month export permit is due to expire on Thursday. The government has said it will not be renewed unless the company puts up a $530 million deposit for a new smelter.

A halt in exports would deal a blow to Freeport's profits and deny the Indonesian government desperately needed revenue from one of its biggest taxpayers. A stoppage would also buoy global copper prices that have slipped nearly 4 percent so far this year on worries about oversupply.

Energy and Mines Minister Sudirman Said said he was certain a solution would be reached to "maintain continuity of their operation so that this doesn't impact the local economy and industry."

He indicated that there was room to negotiate with Freeport over Jakarta's demand for a $530 million deposit.

"They (Freeport) wrote a letter, which basically says they will be cooperative and will try to comply with the government requirements," Said told reporters.

"We can understand that moving $530 million will hit their balance sheet. We are seeking a solution."

A Freeport spokesman said the company was confident it would receive a new export license from the government.

Jakarta wants the half-a-billion dollar deposit as a guarantee that the Phoenix, Arizona-based company will complete construction of another local smelter. The amount would add to an estimated $80 million that Freeport set aside in July 2015 to obtain its current export permit.

Said said if Freeport doesn't want to provide the deposit, the company must offer an alternative to demonstrate their commitment to expanding Indonesia's smelter capacity.

Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said late Tuesday the government's demand for a smelter deposit was "inconsistent" with an agreement reached between the two sides in mid-2014.

According to those agreements, Freeport must sell the government a greater share of the Grasberg copper and gold mine and invest in domestic processing to win an extension of its mining contract beyond 2021. (Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom Hogue)