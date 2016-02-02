* Indonesia asks Freeport to show commitment to smelter
* Freeport wants assurance that mining rights will be
extended
(Updates throughout, adds details)
JAKARTA Feb 2 Freeport McMoRan Inc has
asked Indonesia to reduce a $530 million smelter bond the local
unit of the U.S. copper mining giant must set aside before
receiving an extension of its export permit, Indonesia's mining
minister said on Tuesday.
Freeport's 6-month copper concentrate export permit expired
last week amid a deadlock over the bond, which Indonesia has
requested as a guarantee that the miner will complete
construction of another local smelter.
"They have appealed to ask whether we can postpone it or
give them a discount, but we asked them to show their commitment
in another equivalent way," Energy and Mines Minister Sudirman
Said told reporters, referring to an exchange of letters with
the Phoenix, Arizona-based company.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines
in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua, usually produces
about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore a day. A prolonged stoppage
in shipments would hit the company's profits and deny Jakarta
desperately needed revenue from one of its biggest taxpayers.
Indonesia wants the deposit as a guarantee that the mining
giant will complete construction of another local smelter. The
amount would add to an estimated $80 million Freeport set aside
in July 2015 to obtain its just-expired export permit.
Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for comment on
Tuesday. The U.S. miner wants to invest $18 billion to expand
its operations at Grasberg, but is seeking government assurances
that its right to mine at Grasberg will be extended.
Its current contract - which gives it the right to work and
develop the Grasberg complex - expires in 2021. By Indonesian
law, this contract cannot be extended until 2019 at the soonest.
A memorandum of understanding agreed in July 2014 between
the government and Freeport, which ended a seven-month export
stoppage and outlined a timetable for a contract extension and
smelter construction, had now expired, Said said.
An agreement that would maintain operations and investment
preparations ahead of contract renewal talks in 2019, was a way
to resolve the current problems, he said.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor and
Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)