* "Smart move" to calm relations with workers-analyst
* Force majeure remains in effect at Grasberg mine
* Workers gradually returning, shipments resuming
JAKARTA, Jan 27 Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold's will appoint a new chief executive at its
Indonesian unit, the Arizona-based miner said on Friday, as it
looks to turn the page after it made an agreement last month to
end a crippling three-month strike.
Rozik Soetjipto will replace outgoing CEO Armando Mahler,
who will become a senior advisor. The move is being made to
"strengthen relationships with stakeholders," Freeport said in a
statement.
Freeport Indonesia has had force majeure in place since last
October on some concentrate exports from its huge Grasberg
copper and gold mine in Papua, after workers went on strike for
better pay.
The strike ended on Dec. 14 with a deal on a pay increase,
allowing workers to gradually return to work at the world's
second-largest copper mine. The force majeure has yet to be
officially lifted despite the resumption of some shipments.
"The new management organization will enable us to renew our
commitment to operate the Grasberg mine in Papua in a safe,
efficient and world class fashion for the benefit of our
employees, the local community, and the Republic of Indonesia,
and to achieve enhanced representation of the Company with
Indonesian governmental officials and other stakeholders in
Jakarta," Soetjipto said in a statement.
Soetjipto has served on the board of commissioners of
Freeport Indonesia since 2000 and previously held a number of
senior positions in Indonesia's department of mines and energy.
The Freeport Indonesia strike rocked labour relations in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy and crippled production at the
world's largest gold mine.
Losses due to the strike amounted to 100,000 tonnes of
copper concentrate, according to analysts' estimates.
"It's a smart move on the part of Freeport," said Gavin
Wendt, a Sydney-based analyst at MineLife. "There was a very
strong likelihood that there would be further incidents...the
company had to make a very big change at the top. It's all to do
with public relations. It was clear that his predecessor, for
whatever reason, hadn't done a fantastic job."
The strike was the longest in recent Indonesian history and
represents the first major attempt by workers to reap greater
financial rewards in one of the world's hottest emerging
markets.
Security is also poor in the highlands of central Papua
because of a low-level insurgency by militants demanding
independence for the western part of the island from Indonesia.
Last week, Freeport reported a 60 percent drop in
fourth-quarter profit, hurt by the strike at its Grasberg mine.
"It gives the impression that the company is listening and
engaging," Wendt added. "Whether it's just shuffling deckchairs
on the Titanic...is immaterial."
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matt Driskill)