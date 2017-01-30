EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JAKARTA Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the country's mining minister said, that would pave the way for the mining giant to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said late on Monday that the government is now processing a proposal from Freeport, and may issue a temporary special mining permit for up to 6 months that will allow the company to resume copper exports.
"If they satisfy the requirements, including the requirements to build a smelter, we will issue them with a temporary special mining permit and an export (permit) too," Jonan said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.