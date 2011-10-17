* Freeport says stops output on security concerns
By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, Oct 17 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
(FCX.N) halted production at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia on
Monday because of security fears and worker blockades, in the
worst supply disruption since a strike began a month ago.
Freeport said the main pipe carrying copper concentrate to
its port from Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine,
was cut earlier on Monday, helping copper prices to rise.
It said it does not know who cut the pipeline and is still
evaluating the impact on copper shipments from the remote
mountain mine.
Freeport's production has also been hit by a strike at a
second mine, Cerro Verde in Peru, where the union pulled out of
talks and members have threatened to go on a hunger strike to
push demands for a raise.
The news sent shares of the U.S. mining giant down 4.7
percent to $35.04 in morning trading on the New York Stock
Exchange. The company is slated to report third-quarter
earnings on Wednesday and analysts expect its profit to be
lower .
"The prolonged strike continues to burden the company, and
with the recent events no immediate resolution to the situation
is evident," said analyst Tony Rizzuto of Dahlman Rose & Co.
"Shares could be pressured in the near term while
uncertainty surrounds its Grasberg operations," he said.
At a news conference, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani
Sirait said: "Production is completely cut because the main
pipe has been cut and because of security concerns."
A company source said the concentrate processing plant will
be shut for 30 days, but the firm could not say how long it
will take to fix the pipe or how long production or processing
will be halted.
The stoppage is a setback for the Freeport after it said
last week it had ramped up copper concentrate output at
Grasberg to average more than 4,000 tonnes per day by relying
largely on non-unionized and contract workers, a move
criticized by the government.
The company said it had still managed to ship 103,189
tonnes of concentrate in the past week, though with blockades
to the port and rising worker tension, it was unclear if
further shipments can be made.
Copper prices have mostly shrugged off the supply
disruption during the strike that started on Sept. 15 because
of worries about a weakening global economy.
Copper pulled back from an earlier three-week high on
Monday as supply-side concerns took a backseat to Europe's
ongoing debt struggles.
By 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), the benchmark December COMEX
contract HGZ1 in New York fell 2.20 cents at $3.3865 per
pound -- down from an earlier-session peak at $3.46356, which
marked its priciest level since Sept. 27.
For graphic on Oct output: link.reuters.com/vyf44s
For map of Freeport: link.reuters.com/sum93s
Road blockades, part of the prolonged strike by around
12,000 of the mine's 23,000 workers, have stopped containers
carrying food and medicine from reaching the mine and jet fuel
from reaching the nearest airport, the company said.
"Logistics needed for production and activities in the
highlands have been held at the port," said Sirait. "There are
hundreds and hundreds of containers now piling up at the
port."
The union said the blockades and damage to facilities such
as a bus terminal occurred because workers were angered by the
death of a colleague following a clash with police last week,
as well as because of the company's "apathy" to worker
demands.
"This is a result of unstoppable emotion of the people who
were angered by the death of a worker. The union can't do
anything about this," said union spokesman Juli Parorrongan.
Parorrongan said the union had no information on who cut
the pipeline, which the company called "sabotage", and will
check who was behind it.
INDEPENDENCE MOVEMENT
Rebels in the eastern province of Papua have waged a
low-level insurgency against the government for four decades,
and previously threatened to blockade the mine after police
killed a separatist in an attack in late 2009.
Three men were killed in a shooting last week near the mine
in Papua, though it was not clear if this was linked to the pay
dispute or to the independence movement. [ID:nL3E7LE2HF]
A clash earlier last week between striking workers and
police near the mine led to the death of two protesters -- one
of whom was a member of an indigenous tribe -- and injured
others, as disgruntled and striking Grasberg workers protested
after being barred from collecting belongings from barracks.
A Reuters witness said indigenous people carrying arrows
and spears were joining workers near the blockades on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Samuel Wanda in
TIMIKA and Manolo Serapio in SINGAPORE, Steve James and Chris
Kelly in New York; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by
Ramthan Hussain and Derek Caney)