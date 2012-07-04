JAKARTA, July 4 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's Indonesia unit is considering an initial public
offering (IPO) to increase accountability and transparency, a
spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We are considering the possibility of conducting an IPO,"
Ramdani Sirait, a spokesman for Freeport Indonesia, said in an
email. "This option is very interesting because it helps
increase the accountability and transparency of the company and
brings more direct benefits to the public of Indonesia."
He did not offer any other details on the possible IPO.
Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine on Papua
island which holds the world's largest gold reserves and is the
second largest copper mine.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matthew Bigg)