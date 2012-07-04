(Recasts, adds details, comments)

JAKARTA, July 4 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesian unit is considering an initial public offering (IPO), a spokesman said on Wednesday, a move analysts say may be a way to manage the impact of new foreign ownership rules in the resource-rich archipelago.

Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine on Papua island that holds the largest gold reserves and is the second-largest copper mine in the world.

Indonesia, the world's biggest refined tin and thermal coal exporter, announced a series of new rules this year that include limiting foreign ownership in mines to no more than 49 percent after 10 years of production. Details on how a company sells a stake to comply with the rules are unclear. The rules are aimed at boosting revenue and investment from the mining industry.

The government has said that the divestment rules will apply to all foreign mine owners and are not aimed specifically at Freeport.

"There is a tendency (to sell shares through IPOs) because of the divestment obligations," said Arief Budiman, head of research at SucorInvest. "If they go through the financial market, perhaps the process is more smooth."

Ramdani Sirait, a Freeport Indonesia spokesman, said the company was "considering the possibility of conducting an IPO" and said "this option is very interesting because it helps increase the accountability and transparency of the company and brings more direct benefits to the public of Indonesia."

He did not offer any other details.

Freeport began operating in Indonesia in 1967 and won its contract at Grasberg in the highlands of Papua in 1991. It currently owns about 90 percent of the open-pit mine.

Any Freeport Indonesia IPO would need the backing of the Indonesian government, which owns about 9 percent of the company. Freeport Indonesia is in talks to extend its current contract to operate the Grasberg mine beyond 2021.