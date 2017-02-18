JAKARTA Feb 18 Chappy Hakim, the chief
executive of Freeport-McMoran Inc's Indonesian unit, has
resigned, the firm said in a statement on Saturday, after its
parent company declared force majeure on copper concentrate
shipments from its giant Grasberg mine in Papua.
Hakim, a former air force chief, had only been in the job
for a few months. He was appointed to use his connections to
guide Freeport Indonesia through regulatory uncertainty.
"I have decided it is in the best interests of PTFI
(Freeport Indonesia) and my family to step down from my duties
as president director while continuing to support the company in
an advisory role," Hakim was cited as saying in the statement.
Freeport, which has been negotiating with the Indonesian
government after halting exports following the introduction of
new mining rules, said on Friday it could not meet contractual
obligations for copper concentrate shipments from Grasberg
following a five-week export ban.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Gayatri
Suroyo)