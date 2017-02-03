TORONTO Feb 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly-listed copper miner, said on Friday it will cut costs, staff, and spending in Indonesia in the "near-term" if there is continued delay in government approval to export copper concentrates.

Freeport's exports of copper concentrate from Indonesia have been halted since Jan. 12 when a ban on shipping semi-processed ore out of the Southeast Asian country came into effect to boost the local smelter industry. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)