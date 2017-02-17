TORONTO Feb 17 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has
declared force majeure on "nearby deliveries" of copper
concentrate from its suspended Grasberg mine in Indonesia, Metal
Bulletin reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Freeport, the world's biggest public-listed copper miner,
did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Smelters in Asia, with Grasberg shipments scheduled for
delivery late in the first quarter and early in the second
quarter, were told yesterday and today that Freeport cannot
guarantee when it will next meet shipment schedules, the Metal
Bulletin reported.
Other customers, with deliveries later in the year, had not
received notification, the report added, citing sources with
direct involvement.
A more than month-long export suspension brought production
at the giant Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia, to a standstill
last week.
Separately on Friday, Indonesia's mining ministry
recommended that Freeport be granted a permit to export 1.1
million tonnes of copper concentrates until Feb. 16, 2018.
The country introduced rules on Jan. 12 requiring Freeport
and some other miners to shift from 'contracts of work' to
so-called 'special mining permits,' before being allowed to
resume exports of semi-processed ores and concentrates.
Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport has said it would only agree
to a new mining permit with the same fiscal and legal protection
in its current contract.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Bernadette Baum)