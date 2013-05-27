JAKARTA May 27 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's Indonesian unit will restart open-pit mining
operations at its Papua copper mine soon, Deputy Energy and
Mineral Resources Minister Susilo Siswo Utomo said on Monday,
after a tunnel collapse that killed 28 people.
Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the world's
No. 2 copper mine on May 15, a day after the training tunnel,
away from its main operations, fell in on 38 workers.
The Grasberg mine normally produces around 220,000 tonnes of
concentrated ore a day, with around 140,000 tonnes coming from
open pit mining and 80,000 tonnes from underground operations.
On Saturday, a union official said between 35 and 40 percent
of workers at Freeport Indonesia had returned to work to carry
out maintenance work.