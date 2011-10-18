JAKARTA Oct 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc said on Tuesday that it was producing copper
concentrate at reduced levels at its vast Grasberg mine in
Indonesia, despite damage to one of its pipelines and striking
workers blocking access roads.
Freeport said on Monday it had halted output after its main
pipe carrying copper concentrate to a port from Grasberg, the
world's second-biggest copper mine, was cut on Monday in an act
of "sabotage".
The company will still suspend or curtail output as
conditions warrant, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait
said on Tuesday, as workers continued to block roads in the
region.
