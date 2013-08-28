(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
JAKARTA Aug 28 Pay talks between the Indonesian
unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc and workers
are in danger of ending in deadlock because the pay offer is too
low, a spokesman for the worker's union said on Wednesday,
increasing the risk of disruption and unrest at the world's
second-biggest copper mine.
Pay talks involving workers from the remote Grasberg mining
complex in Papua resumed in late June after being suspended
following an accident that killed 28 people on May 14.
"Talks on renewal of 18th joint-work agreement for 2013-2015
is in danger of facing deadlock," union spokesman Juli
Parorrongan said in a text message. "The pay rise offered by
Freeport management is far below the workers' expectations."
Freeport Indonesia could not be immediately reached.
Talks on a new pay deal had been expected to last up to 60
days, with the current agreement due to end on Sept. 30,
although a union official said last month that he expected the
talks to reach an agreement by August.
Relations between Freeport and the union have been strained
in recent years following a three-month strike in late 2011 as
well as a series of minor spats.
