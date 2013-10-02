JAKARTA Oct 2 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc reached a tentative agreement with Indonesian union
workers on Wednesday over wages and pensions, a union official
said, raising hopes that a strike will be averted with just two
days left of talks.
Contract talks between workers and management at Freeport's
Grasberg mine in Papua, which is the world's second-biggest
copper mine, have entered their fourth month and are scheduled
to end on Friday with or without a deal.
"We can say that in principle we have reached an agreement
on pay talks with Freeport management including on wages and
pensions," Juli Parorrongan, spokesman for the workers' unions,
told Reuters. "The final agreement has not yet been reached
because there are still several points to be discussed further."
He said strike action was still an option for the union if a
final agreement was not reached this week.
Freeport's Indonesian unit could not be reached immediately
for comment on Wednesday.
The negotiations, which are seeking agreement on workers'
wages, benefits, rights, obligations and pensions, were
suspended in May when a tunnel collapse killed 28 people, and
then resumed in June.
Late last month, the talks stalled despite the high level
involvement of Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto and
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson.
"All the points that we have agreed with Freeport management
have to be written into a joint work agreement between both the
union and Freeport," said Parorrongan. "As long as the new joint
work agreement is yet to be signed, everything can happen."
Freeport Indonesia employs about 24,000 workers, including
contractors and staff. About three-quarters are union members.
Relations between Freeport and unions have been strained in
recent years following a three-month strike in 2011, May's
deadly tunnel collapse and a series of minor spats.