BRIEF-Post CEO comments on Weetabix acquisition
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
JAKARTA Jan 26 Freeport McMoRan Inc has requested a six-month export permit for around 1 million tonnes of copper concentrate, a senior Indonesian mines ministry official said on Tuesday.
Freeport Indonesia, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines in Papua, has been asked to pay a $530 million deposit for a new Indonesian smelter in order for its export permit to be renewed.
"Freeport requested to export around 1 million tonnes for the next 6 months," Director of Minerals Mohammad Hidayat told reporters. "They only exported around 500,000 tonnes over the last 6 months - below their export quota."
BRASILIA, April 18 Former Brazilian Finance Minister Antonio Palocci entered talks with federal police to strike a plea bargain deal, in a potential blow to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's chances of running in next year's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said on Tuesday.