JAKARTA, July 30 A copper export deal agreed
earlier this week between Indonesia and Freeport-McMoRan
has been finalised after Trade Minister Rachmat Gobel signed off
on the agreement.
Arizona-based Freeport, which runs one of the biggest copper
mines in Papua, reached an agreement on Monday with the
Indonesian government to export 775,000 tonnes of copper over
the next six months but completing the deal was delayed due to
an administrative problem.
"Export permit for Freeport, I signed yesterday," Gobel told
reporters on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Maroef
Sjamsoeddin told reporters that 20,000-30,000 tonnes was ready
to be shipped once approval was given.
