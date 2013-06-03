BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
JAKARTA, June 3 A government investigation into a tunnel collapse at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian copper mine will likely take three months to complete and production will not be allowed during this time, a mining ministry official said on Monday.
Freeport suspended operations at its Grasberg complex in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after the training tunnel collapsed killing 28 people.
"There is now an independent investigation team which will work on the minister's orders for three months," Director of Minerals Dede Suhendra said via a text message sent to Reuters.
"While the investigation is ongoing, there cannot be any production activity, except maintenance."
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.