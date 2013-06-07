JAKARTA, June 7 A government-led investigation
into the tunnel collapse that killed 28 people at Freeport
McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's copper mine in Indonesia
should not take months to complete, the head of the probe said
on Friday.
Freeport suspended operations at the Grasberg complex on May
15, a day after a training tunnel, outside the mining area and
around 500 metres (yards) from the entrance of the Big Gossan
mine, caved in on 38 workers.
"I think (the accident) investigation will be not too long,"
Ridho Wattimena, who is also head of the mining engineering
graduate program at the Bandung Institute of Technology, told
Reuters on Friday. "We do not need months to investigate it."
Arizona-based Freeport briefly resumed open-pit mining
production on May 28, but after a worker was killed in a
separate accident, the government asked the company to suspend
operations until its investigation was completed. The probe was
forecast to take up to three months.