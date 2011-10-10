(Adds full company name)
By Samuel Wanda and Rieka Rahadiana
GORONG GORONG, Indonesia Oct 10 A clash between
striking workers and police near Freeport Indonesia's copper
mine killed one protestor and injured others, complicating a pay
dispute that appears far from being resolved.
The demonstration by the miners, over access to their
barracks, was the biggest clash at Freeport Indonesia in four
year and raised tensions at the company's Grasberg copper mine,
the world's second biggest, where production has been disrupted
since workers went on strike in mid-September.
Last week, the workers said they would extend their stoppage
to mid-November as negotiations between the company and their
union over better pay and conditions remained stalled, raising
the prospect of more output reductions.
Last month, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said
it would be unable to meet its third-quarter sales estimates
because of the strike at Grasberg. The company also estimated
each day of stoppage to impact the production of about 3 million
pounds of copper and 5,000 ounces of gold.
Copper prices have so far shrugged off the dispute, weighed
down by fears about a drop in metal demand if the global economy
weakens, but prices could rise if the strike lingers.
"The news of the conflict at Grasberg is a timely reminder
that supply considerations remain a major source of upside price
risk," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.
"If the financial market backdrop settles down, then people
will return to the strong fundamentals for copper," he said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,375 a tonne by 0909 GMT, from an
early low of $7,274.25.
Disgruntled Grasberg workers protested after being barred
from collecting belongings from barracks at Gorong Gorong, where
buses take workers to the remote mountain mine.
Police fired warning shots, and one worker later died in
hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest, said union official
Virgo Solossa. Local police chief Denny Siregar said eight
workers were injured, while seven policemen were wounded by
miners throwing stones.
POLICE REINFORCEMENTS
Mine workers burned four trailers after their colleague was
killed, according to local television footage seen by Reuters.
"The situation has now cooled down," said Siregar, adding he
had now assigned 500-600 police to deal with thousands of
workers involved in the demonstration.
Siregar said police had allowed some of the workers to camp
outside Gorong Gorong to try and calm the situation.
The gap between worker demands and Freeport over pay still
looks wide and talks are currently stalled.
The union has lowered its pay rise demand to between $12.50
and $37 an hour from a initial $17.5 to $43 an hour, but has
rejected a 25 percent pay increase offer from a current rate of
$1.5 to $3 an hour.
The strike, which had been peaceful, has slashed output,
processing and ore shipments from Grasberg.
The mine is in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region, where a
simmering separatist movement has led to occasional attacks on
mine workers and police in recent years.
Freeport, which has used some contractors to work at
Grasberg during the strike, said last week it had scaled up
mining and milling output and concentrate sales, but declined to
comment further on production on Monday.
"We are continuing to work with the local police to deal
with these acts of intimidation so that our workers located in
Timika can exercise their rights to return to work if they so
desire," said spokesman Ramdani Sirait.
An eight-day strike at Grasberg in July led the company to
suffer a production loss of 35 million lb (15,876 tonnes) of
copper and 60,000 ounces of gold.
The current two-month strike by unionised workers, about
half of Freeport's 23,000 Indonesian workers, is the longest
stoppage in Indonesia's mining industry.
Miners in other developing nations have walked out this year
to demand better pay as corporate profits surged.
Freeport, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner,
is also facing a strike at its Corro Verde mine in Peru. Union
leaders last week failed to agree on a wage deal that would
settle the strike.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio in SINGAPORE; Writing
by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)