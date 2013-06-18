JAKARTA, June 18 Indonesia's government may
decide this week on whether to allow Freeport McMoRan Copper and
Gold Inc to resume open-pit mining, the Minister of Energy and
Mineral Resources said on Tuesday, five weeks after a tunnel
collapse killed 28 workers.
Freeport suspended operations at the world's No.2
copper mine in West Papua on May 15, a day after a training area
in a tunnel caved in on 38 people.
The final report from a government probe into the tunnel
collapse was given to the Minerals Ministry on Monday.
"Freeport has passed on a letter (requesting) permission to
reopen the open-pit," Energy and Minerals Resources Minister
Jero Wacik told reporters. "We will decide this week whether to
allow the open pit (to reopen) or not."
Wacik was reported in the Jakarta Globe newspaper on Tuesday
as having said that a decision on whether to reopen the copper
and gold mine was due to be made next week.
Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for comment.
The head of the probe said last week the initial findings of
the investigation had been discussed at ministerial level.
Papua-based Freeport union officials have said production
should not resume until all investigations into the accident are
completed. They would also like to evaluate the final report and
see if Freeport implements all recommendations.
"The open pit (mine) is relatively safer, but the steep
slopes still need to be monitored closely," Wacik said on
Tuesday at a news conference. "The underground (mine) is still
shut."
"There are indications (from the investigation) that the
ground movements were caused by weathering (or) corrosion," he
added, referring to the May accident.
Arizona-based Freeport declared force majeure last Wednesday
to free itself from obligations to deliver copper concentrate
from its Grasberg mine.
Although production was suspended one day after the tunnel
collapse, workers at the mine have been carrying out maintenance
duties.