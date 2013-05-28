JAKARTA May 28 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc is allowed to re-start most of its production at its
Papua copper mine, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday,
two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.
Freeport can resume open-pit mining at its Grasberg complex
but was still prohibited from underground production, said Eko
Gunarto, coal and minerals work health and safety division chief
at the Energy and Minerals Resources Ministry.
Open-pit mining at Grasberg normally produces around 140,000
tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground
operations are 80,000 tonnes.
Gunarto could not say whether Freeport had actually
restarted production at its Papua mine. Company officials were
not immediately available for comment.
Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the world's
No. 2 copper mine on May 15 a day after a training area in a
tunnel, away from its main operations, caved in on 38 workers,
in one of Indonesia's worst mining disasters.
Government inspectors are carrying out safety checks at
Grasberg. Both the ministry and Freeport Indonesia are
conducting separate investigations into the cause of the
underground accident.