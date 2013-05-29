* Freeport resumes open-pit mining at Grasberg complex

* Underground mining remains shut for safety inspection

* Union to meet Thurs to decide whether to support reopening

By Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, May 29 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has resumed some operations at the world's No.2 copper mine in Indonesia, more than two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people in one of the country's worst mining disasters.

The trade union representing the mine workers, however, has previously said it wants all investigations into the cause of the accident to be completed before workers return. It plans to meet on Thursday to discuss whether it supports the resumption of open-pit mining.

The global copper market has been keeping an eye on the Grasberg closure that has helped underpin metal prices, but only a prolonged shutdown will hit world supplies, which are still seen in a small surplus this year.

Freeport suspended operations at the Grasberg complex in West Papua province in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel, away from its main operations, caved in on 38 workers, killing 28 of them.

The Arizona-based company restarted open-pit mining production and milling operations on Tuesday. But underground production will remain shut until the completion of thorough safety inspections, a Freeport spokeswoman said.

"As of operations at the open-pit mine and the mill, we have restarted on May 28, 2013, and are slowly ramping up our operations," Freeport said in a statement.

"The company is assessing the impact on production and will provide an update when this assessment is completed."

Freeport said the firm was conducting maintenance activities at its underground mine in line with recommendations from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, which has completed its preliminary investigation into the accident.

After the tunnel collapse, the company and the union put on hold pay talks that began on May 13. Relations have remained strained between the two sides since a three-month strike in late 2011.

The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is 80,000 tonnes.

Freeport has been using its stocks to maintain overseas shipments during the two-week production shutdown. Industry sources say large mining operations typically have three to four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and around three days on site.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,254 a tonne on Wednesday, slightly higher than where it was trading after the mine closure.