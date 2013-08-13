UPDATE 1-Huawei staff fear cuts as smartphone profits disappoint
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
JAKARTA Aug 13 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesian subsidiary warned on Tuesday that the country's rules on mineral processing and ban on ore exports after 2014 may impact production at its Grasberg mine, the world's second-biggest copper mine.
"If there is no dispensation from the government... our mining capacity will need to be reduced ... It's very complicated," PT Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik B. Soetjipto said at a press conference in Jakarta.
"Because of this we will continue to try to talk to the government," he added.
Freeport currently processes only around 40 percent of its ore domestically, Rozik said, but the prevailing law requires it to smelt all of it in Indonesia from January 2014.
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.
LONDON, Feb 28 European shares edged higher on Tuesday after encouraging earnings releases, with Meggitt leading the market up after reporting a sharp rise in profits and Ferrovial also advancing after results news.