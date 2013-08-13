By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA Aug 13 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's Indonesian subsidiary warned that output from
Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, could be cut
by a ban on unprocessed ore exports that takes effect next year.
The Indonesian government is pushing miners, especially
foreign-owned operations such as Freeport's Grasberg, to add
more value within the country.
Freeport, which on Tuesday signed two memorandums of
understanding with Indonesian companies planning to build
smelters that would process its ore, said it might seek a way
around the rules during its contract renegotiation with the
government.
The company currently processes only around 40 percent of
its ore mined in Indonesia at one smelter in East Java, PT
Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Rozik Soetjipto said on
Tuesday, but the law now requires it to smelt all of the ore in
Indonesia from January 2014.
"If there is no dispensation from the government... our
mining capacity will need to be reduced ... It's very
complicated," Soetjipto said at a news conference in Jakarta.
"Because of this, we will continue to try to talk to the
government," he added.
Freeport's current contract to operate Grasberg in Papua
province expires in 2021. The U.S.-based company wants a new
contract completed before it makes investments of around $15
billion to extend the life of the complex after open-pit mining
ends.
Its long-running negotiations, however, have rumbled on for
more than a year as the government has sought bigger royalty
payments, commitments on domestic processing and greater
divestment by foreign miners.
Neither of the smelter companies planning to process copper
concentrate from Grasberg have commenced construction yet, and
neither is to likely complete their projects until at least
2017. Both also plan to use concentrate from the Indonesian unit
of Newmont Mining Corp.
"We hope that the government will help us overcome the
various difficulties this industry will face in the
international market," Soetjipto said, adding that Freeport did
not expect Indonesia to absorb all of its current copper output
from Grasberg.
"PT Smelting Gresik, PT Indovasi (Mineral Indonesia) and PT
Indosmelt would produce around 600,000 tonnes of copper cathode,
assuming they all operate. That would require a big market,"
Soetjipto said, adding that the combined copper concentrate
required to feed these smelters would reach around 2.5 million
tonnes a year.
"We must still request the government's understanding of
this problem - if there is any flexibility (and) if we must
fulfil our obligation to process 100 percent of our production
domestically," Soetjipto said, reiterating that Freeport's
concentrate was already an intermediate product that was sold at
95 percent of the market value of the copper it contains.
In response to Freeport's request, however, the government's
mineral enterprise director, Dede Suhendra, said the rules had
been in place since 2009 and that it had appointed an
independent team to evaluate the feasibility of building
smelters.