Jan 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesian unit has restarted copper concentrate shipments to a smelter on Java island, a company official said on Wednesday, after workers ended a three-month strike last month.

PT Smelting's copper smelter on Indonesia's Java island has again started to receive copper, Dwi Bagus, an official at the smelter told Reuters by email, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu and Michael Taylor; Editing by Miral Fahmy)