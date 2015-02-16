JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia has dropped its demand
that Freeport-McMoran Inc build a $1.5 billion copper
smelter in Papua province, saying a regionally owned enterprise
would take on the project instead, website Detik.com reported,
quoting the mining minister.
The ministry in December said Arizona-based Freeport, which
runs the world's fifth-largest copper mine in Indonesia, should
agree to build the Papua smelter in five years if it wanted a
mining contract extension beyond 2021.
The latest decision could ease pressure on Freeport, which
has already agreed to a $2.3-billion expansion by 2017 of its
copper smelting facility in East Java, currently the only one in
the country.
The government has been pushing the company to comply with
rules that force miners to process and refine minerals
domestically.
"If Freeport is burdened in two locations it would be
uneconomical," Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Sudirman
Said said on Sunday, according to the Detik website.
A regionally owned enterprise would build the Papua smelter
and could team up with other investors on the project, the
ministry said in a document obtained by Reuters.
An investor from China has already approached the Papua
administration, Detik's report cited Said as saying, without
providing details.
"A smelter on its own is not economical so we are building
an (industrial) zone to make it more attractive," Said said.
A ministry spokesman was not immediately available to
confirm the comments.
The 650-hectare industrial zone in Papua's Mimika area is
not far from Freeport's concentrate pipeline and already has a
port and eletrical infrastructure, according to the document.
The zone will also include a cement packaging plant, a
liquefied petroleum gas filling plant, a fertilizer plant and a
petrochemicals plant.
"This is a win-win solution," Said said, adding that
Freeport would be contractually required to supply copper
concentrate to the Papua smelter.
"Whoever is tasked to build the smelter in Papua, Freeport
Indonesia will form a business-to-business contract with them to
supply concentrate," Freeport Indonesia CEO Maroef Sjamsuddin
said in the document.
Freeport is expected to produce 2 million tonnes of copper
concentrate from its Indonesian operations in 2015, up from 1.4
million tonnes in 2014.
Indonesia aims to develop 4.5 million tonnes of copper
concentrate processing capacity nationally, Said said, up from
1.2 million tonnes at present.
