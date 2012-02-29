(Adds detail/comment, copper price)
JAKARTA Feb 29 A stoppage at Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.'s Grasberg mine in Indonesia
could be resolved within days, with talks between workers and
management progressing well, a union official said on Wednesday.
Last week, Freeport Indonesia, which operates the world's
second largest copper mine and the largest gold mine, told its
workers not to work due to safety concerns linked to labor
unrest.
Attempts to return the mine to normal after the strike last
year have been hampered by protracted disputes between
management and union workers, as well as by security concerns.
"The mine is still suspended until today," union spokesman
Juli Parorrongan told Reuters, adding that progress was being
made in management talks. "We are trying to negotiate to resolve
this problem. It is looking good."
"Not too long ... the operations will be running again and
normal again," Parorrongan added. "Maybe for next week, I think
this problem will be resolved."
Intimidation and violence by some workers against others who
did not take part in last year's strike have disrupted the mine
in the highlands of central Papua, the company said on Thursday.
There had been both physical and verbal incidents of
intimidation between workers, Parorrongan said, adding that the
company had overreacted by halting work at the mine.
"The workers that participated in the strike before,
now don't want to work with those they call betrayers,"
Parorrongan added. "They intimidate by speaking to the
non-striking workers, calling them betrayers ... some of them
were also hit ... (but) these are very individual cases."
Arizona-based Freeport could not immediately offer
comment on Wednesday.
The three-month Grasberg strike ended Dec. 14 with a deal
for a pay increase, allowing workers to gradually return to
work, but the force majeure has yet to be officially lifted.
"For the big strikes in Chile, they tend to be very
quick -- a week or two at the most -- and everybody gets back to
work fairly quickly," Citigroup analyst David Wilson said.
"It looks like a uniquely Indonesian thing ...
obviously there seems to be some antagonism between those who
broke the strike and those who didn't."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,657 a tonne by 0936 GMT, versus $8,600 a tonne at
the Tuesday's close.
"You always factor in production losses in your forward
expectations," added Wilson. "If it's just a day or two of
stoppage then it would only have a minimum impact, but if you
are talking a couple weeks, you would be getting worried."
Earlier this month, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said
it wanted to extend its contract with Indonesia's government to
enable it to run the mine beyond 2021.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matthew Bigg)