UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)
JAKARTA Oct 12 Freeport Indonesia's union is considering lowering its pay demand for striking copper miners to $7.50 per hour from a previous demand of at least $12.50 per hour, union official Juli Parorrongan told Reuters on Wednesday.
Around half of Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's workers at the Grasberg mine, the world's second biggest copper mine, have been on strike since Sept 15 over higher pay. Miners currently earn $1.50 to $3 an hour. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care business.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.