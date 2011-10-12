JAKARTA Oct 12 Freeport Indonesia's union is considering lowering its pay demand for striking copper miners to $7.50 per hour from a previous demand of at least $12.50 per hour, union official Juli Parorrongan told Reuters on Wednesday.

Around half of Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's workers at the Grasberg mine, the world's second biggest copper mine, have been on strike since Sept 15 over higher pay. Miners currently earn $1.50 to $3 an hour. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)