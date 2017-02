JAKARTA Nov 9 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesian workers union plans to extend a strike at the Grasberg mine by one month to Dec 15, said union official Virgo Solossa on Wednesday.

Workers have been on strike over pay since mid-September, slashing production at the world's second biggest copper mine. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)