JAKARTA, June 14 Trade union workers at the
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc mine in Indonesia
have called off a planned strike due to start on Friday, a
company spokeswoman said.
On Monday, trade unions sent a letter to Freeport management
demanding five officials be suspended after a training tunnel
collapsed on May 14, killing 28 people.
"The planned strike by the workers today is cancelled,"
Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said by text
message. "Workers are returning back to work with their usual
schedules."
Union officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.