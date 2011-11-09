* Strike may be extended another month till Dec. 15
* Statement comes a day after union halved pay demand, talks
ongoing
* Barcap revises down world copper output forecast
(Adds analyst, industry comments, updates prices)
By Rieka Rahadiana and Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, Nov 9 Union workers at Freeport
Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine said on Wednesday they could
extend their strike by another month, which would make it the
longest mining stoppage in the country's history.
Workers had been due to end a two-month strike over pay on
Nov. 15, but union officials said the dispute that has slashed
production and disrupted shipments from the world's
second-biggest copper mine could now last through Dec. 15.
The strike at the mine located in the remote Papua region,
forced Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare
force majeure on concentrate shipments in late October and
raised doubts it can meet fourth-quarter output and sales
targets.
It was not clear if the union's latest move represented a
hardening of its position, or was simply part of a process that
requires it to give notice to the local government so that it
can go on strike legally.
"This is a safety net. If we fail to find a solution, we can
extend the strike and be protected by the law. We have already
informed all parties this on Nov. 2," union official Virgo
Solossa told Reuters.
"The strike will be automatically extended, that is the
aim."
A day earlier, the union said it would consider almost
halving its pay demands if the firm agreed to an extra pay hike
when workers are promoted, which appeared to be a step towards
resolving one of Indonesia's worst industrial
rows.
"The negotiations are still ongoing and we still have hopes
that a fair agreement could be reached," said Freeport Indonesia
spokesman Ramdani Sirait said.
A pay deal would end the strike by workers as well as their
roadblocks to the mine's supply routes, speeding up repairs of
damaged pipes that transport concentrates to the firm's port in
the restive Papua region.
The disruptions forced the firm to declare force majeure on
shipments on Oct. 26, supporting copper prices that had been
under pressure by concerns over the world economy.
On Wednesday, three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange rose as much as 2 percent -- before reversing
gains.
Barclays Capital in a report forecast copper mine supply to
fall 2 percent this year -- the first production drop since 2002
-- on a slew of disruptions, including the Freeport strikes at
Grasberg and Cerro Verde in Peru.
"The impact of this supply tightness has certainly been
visible in TC/RCs, where spot terms have more than halved since
Q2 this year and are unlikely to reverse this trend on the basis
of our latest mine forecast," the report said.
Traders said an extension of the strike would drive down
treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) that smelters receive
for converting copper concentrate imports into refined metal
because affected smelters -- such as the joint venture in
Indonesia and Freeport's smelter in Spain -- would buy spot
concentrates in the global market.
"We hear that smelters are holding back buying, as they
usually do during TC/RCs mating season," said a Qingdao-based
trader, who declined to be named. "The smelters are smart --
they have probably stocked up on concentrates before they go to
the negotiation table."
REPAIRS UNDERWAY
Freeport has begun repairing the pipelines, which include
one carrying concentrate from the mine to a dewatering plant
near the port and another that transports diesel -- but has
been unable to gain full access to affected areas due to
roadblocks, said the firm.
"The process to fix pipes is going to take more time. We
need a security guarantee at several points to fix the pipes,"
spokesman Sirait said. The firm had said it will take a month to
fix the main sabotage-hit pipeline.
As a result of low production and processing rates, the firm
has suggested it might not achieve fourth-quarter production and
sales targets and the government had said the mine was producing
copper, gold and silver ore at just 5 percent of capacity.
The company has also been hit by attacks on equipment and
staff.
"The financial stakes for Freeport McMoRan are enormous due
to the blockade and the strategic will of the strikers," said
Dick Blin, spokesman for the International Federation of
Chemical, Energy, Mine Workers' Union (ICEM).
"It's vital that both sides remain at the bargaining table
and continue to work toward an agreement to prevent further
bloodshed."
(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI and Polly Yam in
HONG KONG; Writing by Neil Chatterjee and Ramthan Hussain;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)