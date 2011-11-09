* Strike may be extended another month till Dec. 15

By Rieka Rahadiana and Olivia Rondonuwu

JAKARTA, Nov 9 Union workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine said on Wednesday they could extend their strike by another month, which would make it the longest mining stoppage in the country's history.

Workers had been due to end a two-month strike over pay on Nov. 15, but union officials said the dispute that has slashed production and disrupted shipments from the world's second-biggest copper mine could now last through Dec. 15.

The strike at the mine located in the remote Papua region, forced Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare force majeure on concentrate shipments in late October and raised doubts it can meet fourth-quarter output and sales targets.

It was not clear if the union's latest move represented a hardening of its position, or was simply part of a process that requires it to give notice to the local government so that it can go on strike legally.

"This is a safety net. If we fail to find a solution, we can extend the strike and be protected by the law. We have already informed all parties this on Nov. 2," union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters.

"The strike will be automatically extended, that is the aim."

A day earlier, the union said it would consider almost halving its pay demands if the firm agreed to an extra pay hike when workers are promoted, which appeared to be a step towards resolving one of Indonesia's worst industrial rows.

"The negotiations are still ongoing and we still have hopes that a fair agreement could be reached," said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait said.

A pay deal would end the strike by workers as well as their roadblocks to the mine's supply routes, speeding up repairs of damaged pipes that transport concentrates to the firm's port in the restive Papua region.

The disruptions forced the firm to declare force majeure on shipments on Oct. 26, supporting copper prices that had been under pressure by concerns over the world economy.

On Wednesday, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2 percent -- before reversing gains.

Barclays Capital in a report forecast copper mine supply to fall 2 percent this year -- the first production drop since 2002 -- on a slew of disruptions, including the Freeport strikes at Grasberg and Cerro Verde in Peru.

"The impact of this supply tightness has certainly been visible in TC/RCs, where spot terms have more than halved since Q2 this year and are unlikely to reverse this trend on the basis of our latest mine forecast," the report said.

Traders said an extension of the strike would drive down treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) that smelters receive for converting copper concentrate imports into refined metal because affected smelters -- such as the joint venture in Indonesia and Freeport's smelter in Spain -- would buy spot concentrates in the global market.

"We hear that smelters are holding back buying, as they usually do during TC/RCs mating season," said a Qingdao-based trader, who declined to be named. "The smelters are smart -- they have probably stocked up on concentrates before they go to the negotiation table."

REPAIRS UNDERWAY

Freeport has begun repairing the pipelines, which include one carrying concentrate from the mine to a dewatering plant near the port and another that transports diesel -- but has been unable to gain full access to affected areas due to roadblocks, said the firm.

"The process to fix pipes is going to take more time. We need a security guarantee at several points to fix the pipes," spokesman Sirait said. The firm had said it will take a month to fix the main sabotage-hit pipeline.

As a result of low production and processing rates, the firm has suggested it might not achieve fourth-quarter production and sales targets and the government had said the mine was producing copper, gold and silver ore at just 5 percent of capacity.

The company has also been hit by attacks on equipment and staff.

"The financial stakes for Freeport McMoRan are enormous due to the blockade and the strategic will of the strikers," said Dick Blin, spokesman for the International Federation of Chemical, Energy, Mine Workers' Union (ICEM).

"It's vital that both sides remain at the bargaining table and continue to work toward an agreement to prevent further bloodshed." (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI and Polly Yam in HONG KONG; Writing by Neil Chatterjee and Ramthan Hussain; Editing by Miral Fahmy)