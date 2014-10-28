JAKARTA Oct 28 Output from Indonesia's massive
Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoran Inc
was running at around 60 percent capacity as 1,000 workers have
been on strike for the past two weeks, a government official
said on Tuesday.
"Right now production is only at 60 or 70 percent (of
capacity)," Coal and Minerals Director General Sukhyar told
reporters.
However, the strike he referred to was denied by the
Freeport workers' union. On Monday union officials said they
planned to strike for a month beginning next week, citing the
company's failure to make changes to local management following
a fatal accident.
Freeport Indonesia, which employs around 24,000 workers, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Dennys Kapa; Writing by Fergus
