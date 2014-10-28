JAKARTA Oct 28 Output from Indonesia's massive Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoran Inc was running at around 60 percent capacity as 1,000 workers have been on strike for the past two weeks, a government official said on Tuesday.

"Right now production is only at 60 or 70 percent (of capacity)," Coal and Minerals Director General Sukhyar told reporters.

However, the strike he referred to was denied by the Freeport workers' union. On Monday union officials said they planned to strike for a month beginning next week, citing the company's failure to make changes to local management following a fatal accident.

Freeport Indonesia, which employs around 24,000 workers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Dennys Kapa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)