By Wilda Asmarini and Dennys Kapa

JAKARTA Oct 28 Output from Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine, one of the world's biggest, is running at around two-thirds capacity because of a strike, a government official said on Tuesday, while a union leader said the workers had been suspended.

Any prolonged disruption of output could support prices of the metal, which have fallen almost 10 percent this year. The Grasberg complex in Indonesia's remote Papua province is operated by Freeport-McMoran Inc.

"Production has declined to between 60 and 70 percent because of people striking," Coal and Minerals Director General Sukhyar, who uses a single name, told reporters.

Around 1,000 workers have stayed at home for two weeks to demand the company fire some 50 managers from Freeport's Indonesian unit after a recent fatal accident, Sukhyar said.

Freeport said "a large percentage" of Grasberg open pit operators had not reported for their shifts since Indonesian authorities approved a resumption of operations on Oct. 13. Operations had been halted following the accident in late September.

"These actions conflict with agreed policies and processes in the Collective Labor Agreement and PT-FI (Freeport's Indonesia unit) is working with union leadership regarding this work stoppage to resume normal operations as soon as possible," Freeport said in a statement accompanying its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Sukhyar said up to 30 percent of the company's work force was expected to join a union-backed strike, beginning Nov. 6, to demand management changes, but he declined to comment on how much output could suffer.

Freeport said it received notice from union leadership about the intended 30-day strike.

Despite the disruption to mine output, Grasberg's copper concentrate production had been unaffected so far, Sukhyar said.

However, Albar Sabang, a senior official at a Freeport union, denied that there was any strike this week.

Hundreds of protesters blocked access to the open-pit area of the Grasberg complex for two days in early October after the death of four workers in an accident involving a truck in September.

Sabang said about 1,200 workers had been suspended by Freeport following the demonstrations. They were not on strike, he said.

Union officials say a one-month strike is planned from next week, in part to force the company to make changes to local management following the fatal accident.

Three Freeport unions with a combined membership of almost 11,000 workers have agreed to strike, starting Nov. 6.

Freeport Indonesia employs about 24,000 workers, including contractors and staff.

Benchmark London copper prices were near a two-week high on Tuesday as the upcoming Grasberg strike as well as one planned in Peru threatened to cut supply, while indications of a seasonal pick-up in demand from China provided support. (Additional reporting by Michael Taylor in Jakarta and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Alan Raybould and Jeffrey Benkoe)