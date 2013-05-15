JAKARTA May 15 The Indonesian unit of
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc suspended operations
at the world's second-largest copper mine on Wednesday, a source
with knowledge of the matter said, after a training tunnel
collapsed the previous day.
Four mine workers have been killed and 25 are still trapped
after the training tunnel collapsed near its Grasberg mine on
Tuesday, an earlier statement form the Arizona-based firm said
on Wednesday.
Rescue efforts are continuing at the remote mine in West
Papua province, which has the world's largest gold reserves and
employs more than 24,000 contract and non-contract workers.
The unit, Freeport Indonesia, said on Tuesday that
production was not expected to be significantly affected by the
accident.