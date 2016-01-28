JAKARTA Jan 28 Indonesia's government and Freeport McMoRan Inc on Thursday failed to reach a deal on extending the U.S. mining giant's six-month export permit, potentially halting shipments from Indonesia's massive Grasberg copper and gold mine.

Freeport's six-month export permit for its Indonesian unit expired on Thursday but it was still unclear how soon a new one will be issued as the two sides have yet to resolve a government demand that the U.S. firm first pay a $530 million deposit.

"It's done for today. For the next meeting with Freeport, there is no schedule so far," Bambang Gatot Ariyono, mines ministry's director general of coal and minerals, told reporters.

"It's no problem if Freeport doesn't export tomorrow." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe, editing by David Evans)