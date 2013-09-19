JAKARTA, Sept 19 Pay talks at Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesian unit have stalled but a
deadline for an end to negotiations has been extended, a union
official said on Thursday, easing the threat of any disruption.
Pay negotiations between workers and management at
Freeport's remote Grasberg mine in Papua, the world's
second-biggest copper mine, resumed in late June after being
suspended in May when a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.
"Freeport only offered us a quarter of the pay rise that we
are demanding," union spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters in
a text after talks this week involving Freeport Indonesia CEO
Rozik Soetjipto and Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson.
"Workers cannot accept the offer because it is considered
too low," said Parorrongan, adding that the union was pushing
for a 40 percent pay increase over two years or two annual 20
percent rises.
Relations between Freeport and the union have been strained
in recent years following a three-month strike in late 2011,
May's deadly accident and a series of minor spats.
The Freeport union agreed a deal for a 37 percent pay rise
over two years in late 2011, after initially pushing for a pay
rise to as much as $200 an hour compared with a pay rate at the
time of $2-$3 an hour.
Under the current wage agreement, which is due to end on
Sept. 30, the majority of workers are paid 4.6 million rupiah to
7.7 million rupiah ($400-$670) a month, said Parorrongan on
Thursday.
Freeport Indonesia employs about 24,000 workers, including
contractors and staff. About three-quarters are union members.
Talks on a new pay deal had been expected to last up to 60
days, and Parorrongan said a new deadline of Oct. 4 had been set
for talks to conclude.
Freeport unions had yet to decide what action to take if no
agreement was reached by the new deadline, Parorrongan said.
Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for immediate
comment on Thursday.