JAKARTA May 14 An unknown number of workers at
the Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
are trapped underground after a tunnel collapsed at the
world's second-largest copper mine, a statement from the
Arizona-based firm said on Tuesday.
Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine in west Papua
province, which also has the world's largest gold reserves and
employs just over 24,000 contract and non-contract workers.
An emergency response and safety team are now conducting a
search and rescue, the Freeport statement said. There were no
details on the number of workers trapped or casualties, and
whether mine output had been affected.
"The rescue process is difficult and will take some time to
complete," the statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers are
with our fellow employees and their families as we proceed with
rescue efforts."
A company spokeswoman contacted by telephone could provide
no further details.
Government authorities had been informed of the incident,
the statement added.