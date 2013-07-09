JAKARTA, July 9 Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry said on Tuesday it will allow Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc to resume underground operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.

Freeport halted production at the huge Grasberg mine in remote West Papua on May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel caved in, killing 28 people.

Freeport Indonesia President Director Rozik Soetjipto said at a media conference it would take one month for underground mining operations to hit full capacity. Earlier this month, the firm said open-pit mining was now running at full capacity after a prolonged closure.