* One month before mine production at full capacity
* Two shipments sent since June
* Force majeure remains in place
* Mining contract renegotiations continue with government
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, July 10 Freeport McMoRan Copper and
Gold Inc has resumed copper shipments from its Grasberg
mine in Indonesia as it restarts open-pit and underground
mining, but expects output this year to drop by a fifth
following a near two-month stoppage.
A training tunnel cave-in killed 28 people at the world's
second-biggest copper mine in May, shutting operations across
the mine site while safety investigations were carried out.
Freeport had sent two shipments of copper concentrate to
refineries in Indonesia and China since June, well below its
normal 10 shipments a month, the company said.
"We will have a better outlook once we actually start
underground mine production, maybe in a couple more days,"
Freeport spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said.
Earlier, Freeport Indonesia President Director Rozik
Soetjipto told reporters it would take one month for underground
mining operations to return to full capacity, and that the mine
was expected to produce only 80 percent of its targeted output
of copper, gold and silver this year.
Before the accident, Freeport had expected sales of about
500,000 tonnes of copper from its Indonesia unit in 2013, along
with 1.25 million ounces of gold.
The government, which gave the go-ahead for open pit mining
to resume last month, said on Tuesday its decision to allow
underground mining to restart followed the completion of an
independent investigation into the accident.
"From everything that has been done, that has been taken
into consideration, including pressure from the community and
local government, (we) have decided OK, it's safe," Deputy
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Susilo Siswoutomo told a
joint news conference with Freeport.
Detectors will need to be installed to monitor rock
conditions, stronger tunnel supports installed and increased
maintenance of training areas will be needed to improve safety
at the mine, the deputy minister said.
The Grasberg mine ships around 35 percent of its production
for further processing in Indonesia, while the remainder goes to
Japan, Korea, China and Spain, Siswoutomo said.
CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS
Freeport declared force majeure - an inability to fulfil its
contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond its control
- on copper shipments after the accident.
This had yet to be lifted, Soetjipto said, adding Freeport
would prioritise meeting its supply commitments for its Gresik
smelter in Indonesia.
Open-pit mining has been running at full capacity since July
4. The Grasberg operation was currently producing around
160,000-170,000 tonnes of copper ore a day compared to 220,000
tonnes before the accident, Soetjipto said.
The open-pit mine normally produces between 140,000 tonnes
and 150,000 tonnes of ore per day, while output from the
underground operations is 80,000 tonnes.
Freeport is in talks with the government to renegotiate a
new mining contract to replace its current 30-year contract,
which expires in 2021.
The government hopes to conclude these talks this year, but
experts doubt this will happen given the process has already
missed its initial deadline by three years.
A member of the government team negotiating with Freeport
said last week the accident should not delay those talks.