JAKARTA Jan 31 Indonesia's government is
considering hiking subsidised fuel prices by as much as 44
percent this year to reduce the burden of subsidies on the state
budget and spend funds on roads instead, the deputy energy
minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy appears to be leaning
towards raising fuel prices instead of reducing the use of
subsidised fuel.
The idea has gained support from the public, academics,
businesses and some lawmakers, said Vice Energy Minister
Widjajono Partowidagdo, though lifting fuel prices requires a
change in the law and so still needs parliamentary and
presidential approval.
Hiking fuel prices still faces opposition from some
lawmakers in parliament, because of worries it would spur
inflation and cause social unrest. Sudden fuel price hikes in
1998 contributed to the downfall of autocratic leader Suharto.
Currently Indonesia's subsidised gasoline is the cheapest in
Asia at 4,500 rupiah ($0.50) a litre, just half the market rate.
The cheap fuel supports economic growth but cost the
government $18 billion in subsidies last year. Economists say
the money would be better spent on improving poor
infrastructure.
"We will hike fuel prices this year," Partowidagdo said in
an interview. "The hike should be discussed first with the
parliament but it would be in the range of 1,000-2,000 rupiah."
A price rise of that size could hurt fuel demand in the
short-term, though energy analysts say buoyant car sales from an
emerging middle class means the country is likely to remain
Asia's largest gasoline importer.
The central bank expects inflation to near the upper end of
its target 3.5-5.5 percent target range this year if the
government goes ahead with a fuel price rise, which could mean
it is less likely to further cut rates.
Raising fuel prices would still have less of an impact on
inflation and fuel demand than the government's previous plan to
restrict the use of subsidised fuel from April, which would have
effectively doubled fuel prices for private motorists.
Lawmakers said restricting subsidised fuel could not work as
there are not enough pump stations across the sprawling
archipelago that sell the higher quality non-subsidised fuel.
State energy firm Pertamina says it only has one refinery on
Java island that produces the fuel. Higher fuel prices could
spur investment in refining and increased competition for
Pertamina in retail fuel, and would also boost state coffers.
"Indonesia will not be developed if the money is spent on
subsidies. The money should instead be used to build roads and
fix transportation," said Partowidagdo, a former energy
academic.
($1 = 8,990 rupiah)
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and
Sugita Katyal)