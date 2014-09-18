(Adds market reaction, analyst/business comments)
HONG KONG, Sept 18 Indonesia's new government
plans to hike the price of subsidised fuel by as much as 3,000
rupiah per litre by November to reduce its budget deficit and
allocate more funds for fixing its infrastructure bottlenecks,
policymakers said on Thursday.
"I think the program immediately facing is the issue of fuel
subsidy and we believe we are going to tackle this very
quickly," Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, senior advisor to President
Jokowi's team told reporters at a media briefing at CLSA's
annual conference.
"We discussed this with the team of advisors of the
president-elect and we are going to hike the fuel subsidy
(price) by 3,000 rupiah by November. That can give better
allocation to infrastructure," he said.
Fuel subsidies cost the government about $20 billion a year,
or nearly a fifth of its budget, and economists say they mainly
benefit the rich in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
President-elect Joko Widodo, who takes office on Oct. 20,
wants to fast-track a cut in fuel subsidies that are the main
reason behind a current account deficit that is expected to
exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.
Indonesia's main stock index showed little reaction
to the subsidy cuts plan, rising 0.4 percent by the midday
break. The rupiah fell 0.6 percent on U.S. Federal
reserve rates policy concerns.
Replying to a question from a reporter on whether the new
incoming government foresees a problem from its coalition
partners while tackling fuel subsidies, Pandjaitan didn't expect
any difficulties.
"Informally, I don't see a problem with this as I discussed
this with some members of Parliament and the chief of Parliament
and they agreed on this,' he said.
Pandjaitan admitted the biggest issue would be to sensitize
the broader population on the issue of raising fuel prices.
Local capital markets in the short term may react negatively
to the fuel price hike due to inflationary worries, but said
this year would be the best time to do it," said Norico Gaman,
head of research at BNI Securities in Jakarta.
"Doing the increase all at once by 3,000 rupiah per litre is
better," he added. "To do the increase by stages will only
prolong the inflationary pressures."
Fuel subsidies are "the biggest burden to our economy" Suryo
Sulisto, head of Indonesia's influential chamber of commerce
(KADIN), told Reuters earlier this week.
Reform of fuel subsidies is the most important thing
businesses expect from the next administration, said Sulisto,
adding that KADIN recommended getting rid of the fuel subsidy
totally and then reallocate the funds into infrastructure,
education or health.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Michael Perry)