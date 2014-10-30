JAKARTA Oct 30 Indonesia's new government will
make changes to its costly gasoline and diesel subsidies before
the end of the year, the country's chief economics minister said
on Thursday.
Although a highly unpopular step, Indonesia's new minority
coalition government has to urgently address Indonesia's biggest
fiscal problem - a $23 billion fuel subsidy bill.
The subsidy regime is the main factor behind the budget and
current account deficits weighing on Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
An advisor to President Joko Widodo, who was sworn in on
Oct. 20, told Reuters earlier this month that a fuel price hike
of 3,000 rupiah was planned by the new government, possibly as
early as Nov. 1.
"Policy correction will be done by the end of the year at
the latest," Sofyan Djalil said after a meeting of government
ministers on Thursday.
Djalil declined to go beyond his previous comments that the
current subsidies were not reaching their intended target group.
The trade ministry in Southeast Asia's biggest economy would
introduce policies to curb any rise in inflation, added finance
minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.
He said that compensation would be provided for the sections
of society hardest hit by any subsidy changes.
Last year, gasoline prices were raised 44 percent, but the
outgoing president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, ducked ordering
another hike this year despite a deteriorating fiscal position.
Officials within Widodo's government have said any money
saved from reduced subsidies would be diverted to spending on
infrastructure, agriculture, education, and health projects.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)