By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul

JAKARTA, April 24 Emerging Indonesian business group CT Corp looks set to become the biggest private shareholder in national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia after it became sole bidder for a 10.9 percent stake in the airline, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The stake, currently owned by three state-brokerage firms, Mandiri, Bahana and Danareksa, is valued at least 1.5 trillion rupiah ($163.28 million), said sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

"The parties are negotiating the deal documentation but it is expected to be completed by the end of the week," said a source with direct knowledge of the deal who declined to be named as it remains private.

The deal could pave the way for CT Corp to become the majority owner of the airlines as the government said it will not going to hold majority stake in Garuda.

The group which is led by the 49-year old entrepreneur Chairul Tanjung has interests from banking to media.

"I don't think we (the government) need to hold a majority stake in transportation companies including Garuda," State Enterprises Minister Dahlan Iskan told Reuters.

Tanjung, who trained as a dentist before he went into business, has become more aggressive over the past two years on the acquisition front, including purchasing a 40 pct stake in the Indonesian unit of French's retailer Carrefour worth $400 million in 2010.

Tanjung declined to comment.

The government owns a 69 percent stake in Garuda after it launched a disappointing $532 million initial public offering in Feb 2011 when the share price collapsed on debut due to its high valuation and political interference in its pricing.

Shares of Garuda traded down 1.49 percent at 660 rupiah per share on Wednesday. They have never returned to the IPO price of 750 rupiah per share.

Garuda's forward price-to-earning ratio is 8.4 times, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine.

It is relatively cheap compared to regional rivals such as Singapore Airlines and Thai Arways that have forward P/Es of 19.9 and 10.2 times, respectively. ($1 = 9,186.5 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton from IFR in SINGAPORE; Editing by Matthew Bigg)