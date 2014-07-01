(Adds fresh quotes)

By Wilda Asmarini

JAKARTA, July 1 Indonesia's energy ministry on Tuesday more than doubled the price of its Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) for China's CNOOC for the rest of 2014 and the price will continue to rise annually as part of a new contract.

Indonesia's LNG price has been a politically sensitive issue over concerns that sales to country's like China have been too cheap.

For the rest of 2014, Indonesian gas prices from BP's Tangguh plant will be sold at $8 per million metric British thermal unit (mmbtu), up from $3.30, when crude oil prices are $100 per barrel. The previous price was based on a 2006 crude oil price of $38 a barrel.

If crude prices rise to $110 a barrel, the gas price will increase to $8.65 mmbtu.

"This new gas price will be applied for shipping starting July 1, 2014 and applies until 2034. It's not retroactive," Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik told reporters.

The prices will keep rising based on the Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) or the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports, which is used in the formula for determining gas prices.

Assuming oil prices at $100 per barrel, Tangguh gas prices are expected to rise to $10.30 per mmbtu in 2015, $12 in 2016 and $13.30 in 2017, Wacik said.

The Tangguh project is Indonesia's third LNG hub and produces up to 7.6 million tonnes of LNG a year from its two existing liquefaction trains, and supplies customers in Indonesia, South Korea, China, Japan and the United States.

Work is underway to develop a third train at the facility, which BP expects to begin delivering gas in 2019.

"Renegotiation with China is hard, but we did it. After this, our team is now working to renegotiate the gas price with South Korea," Wacik said, adding a deal could be announced as early as next week. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Michael Perry)