JAKARTA, Sept 16 Indonesia has already exceeded its natural gas production target for the whole of 2011 by almost 9 percent, boosted by higher output by energy majors, Indonesian oil and gas watchdog BPMigas said.

Indonesian gas production has reached 8,460 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) by September 2011, above the government's target of 7,769 mmfcd for the whole year, BPMigas said in a statement.

The higher contributions come from 14 of 56 production sharing contract holders in Indonesia, led by U.S. energy giants Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp .

Below is the top-10 list of contract holders production volume and 2011 targets (data as per 11 Sept):

Contract Holder Target Production Daily Increase

(mmfcd) (mmfcd) Prod Percentage

Increase

ExxonMobil Oil 328 417 89 27.13% Ind. Inc Chevron Ind. Co. 87 141 54 62.1% Premier Oil 126 145 19 15.1% Natuna Sea B.V Santos (Madura 102 119 17 16.7% Offshore) Pty.Ltd. PHE-West Madura 149 157 8 5.36% Offshore Energy Equity 33 38 5,29 16% EPIC (Sengkang)Pty.Ltd . Kalila (Bentu) 10 14 3,92 39.23% Operator Pty. Ltd. Kangean Energy 21 25 3,77 18% Ind. Ltd. PHE - ONWJ 182 183 1,08 0.6% Medco E&P Ind. 120 120 0,32 0.3% (S&C Sumatra)

Aside from the list above, contract holders which exceeded targets include Energy Equity EPIC (Sengkang) Pty. Ltd., Kalila (Bentu) Operator Pty. Ltd., Triangle (Pase), JOB P - PetroChina East Java, JOB P - Costa Int. Group Ltd, PHE - ONWJ, Medco E&P Ind. (S&C Sumatra), Kangean Energy Ind. Ltd., PetroChina Int. (Bermuda) Ltd.

According to the draft budget, targets for 2012 natural gas revenue is at 43,651 billion rupiah ($5 billion) compared to 50,116.2 billion rupiah ($5.75 billion) a year ago.

The figure is lower because the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) assumption for next year is at $90 per barrel, compared to $95 a barrel for 2011.

Indonesia is facing an LNG export shortfall due to an increase in domestic demand.

Giant energy companies are investing in future projects such as Mitsubishi Corp in Donggi Senoro LNG project nL3E7CP0A7 and Japan's Inpex Corp in Masela block nL3E7KF0H7. ($1 = 8770.000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Miral Fahmy)