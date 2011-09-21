JAKARTA, Sept 21 Indonesia's oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Wednesday Italian energy firm ENI's gas project in Jangkrik Block, in the Muara Bakau permit area off Borneo, will start production in 2015 and will sell 300-400 million cubic feet (mmcfd) to the Bontang LNG plant.

ENI said last year that it has successfully drilled the Jangkrik-3 well. The three wells drilled so far confirmed the field as an important discovery with a volume of gas in place of more than 1.4 trillion cubic feet (about 250 million barrels oil equivalent). (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)