BRIEF-SoCalGas to pay $8.5 mln for Aliso Canyon leak settlement with Calif. regulator
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
JAKARTA, Sept 21 Indonesia's oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Wednesday Italian energy firm ENI's gas project in Jangkrik Block, in the Muara Bakau permit area off Borneo, will start production in 2015 and will sell 300-400 million cubic feet (mmcfd) to the Bontang LNG plant.
ENI said last year that it has successfully drilled the Jangkrik-3 well. The three wells drilled so far confirmed the field as an important discovery with a volume of gas in place of more than 1.4 trillion cubic feet (about 250 million barrels oil equivalent). (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 South Australia was hit by a short power outage late on Wednesday as searing heat led to a spike in electricity use, just months after a major blackout hit industry and forced a review of energy security in the renewables-dependent state.
PARIS, Feb 8 Part of Paris' metro underground train service was disrupted on Wednesday night because of an electrical fault that caused smoke at one of the stations, police in the French capital said.