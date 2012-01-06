JAKARTA Jan 6 Australian energy firm
Santos Pty Ltd's Wortel natural gas field off
Indonesia's Madura island is set to begin production by the end
the month, Indonesia oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on
Friday.
The field in the offshore Sampang Block will produce 50
million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas for domestic
consumption, said BPMigas project deputy Hardiono.
Sixty percent of the field's production will be supplied to
private electricity company Indonesia Power while the rest will
be bought by regional government-controlled companies.
Indonesia, the world's third-largest exporter of liquefied
natural gas, has been struggling to keep up with rapidly
increasing domestic gas demand.
The additional supply from Wortel field will ramp up Santos'
total production off Madura island to 210 MMSCFD.
Santos also produces 110 MMSCFD from its Maleo field and 50
MMSCFD from its Oyong field, Hardiono said.
BPMigas also said that the rig maintainance in Maleo field
in December 2011 was successfully completed without shutting
down the facility.
Maleo field has been supplying gas to state gas distributor
Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) and Oyong fuel to Grati
power plant operated by state electricity company PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara (PLN).
In November, PGN agreed to more than double the price it
pays for gas from Santos to $5.00 per million British thermal
units(mmBtu), up from $2.14 per mmBtu.
