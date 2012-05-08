JAKARTA May 8 Indonesia's top gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) has agreed to triple the price it pays for domestic gas from ConocoPhillips by 2014, as part of efforts by the country to increase its gas revenues from local consumers.

U.S. energy firm Conoco will lift its gas price to PGN in stages to $5.6 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), up from $1.85 per mmbtu now, in an ongoing contract until 2024 for supplies of up to 412 billion British thermal units per day, Indonesia's energy watchdog BPMigas said on Tuesday.

PGN will also more than double the price it pays for gas from Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina to $5.50 per mmbtu, from $2.20 now for a 250 billion British thermal units per day supply contract, BPMigas said.

BPMigas spokesman Gde Pradnyana said Indonesia wanted to renegotiate the contracts as they had been out of line with an average current sale price for gas to the domestic market of above $6 per mmbtu. The higher prices would increase the country's income by $665 million this year, he said.

"Dozens of domestic and export contracts are being renegotiated," Pradnyana said, without giving further details on prices or volumes.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is also aiming for a higher export price for LNG sold to China.

The Southeast Asian nation has struggled to meet contractual commitments in recent years to traditional buyers such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, often agreed more than a decade ago, as it has sought to switch more supply to the domestic market and as output from ageing fields declines. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ed Davies)